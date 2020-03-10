Bluesfest 2020 Confirms It Will Still Go Ahead Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on March 10, 2020
As festivals, concerts and the like receive cancellations all around the world thanks to coronavirus, Bluesfest is adamant that it’s “business as usual” for the 2020 event as it is set to go ahead in a few weeks time.
In a statement to Music Junkee, Bluesfest organisers affirmed that the festival will still go ahead as planned given the current situation.
“Bluesfest has always, and will always take the necessary actions to protect our patrons,” the statement reads.
“All events of a public nature in Australia are proceeding in the Entertainment and Sporting areas, and we look forward to presenting our best Bluesfest yet. It’s business as usual. We are a fully insured event, and our customers are protected should anything change.”
While no major music event has been cancelled yet in Australia due to coronavirus concerns, the same cannot be said for those elsewhere.
SXSW has been cancelled, which was going to see many Australian artists play. Furthermore, there’s reportedly talks of both Coachella and Stagecoach – both set to take place next month – being postponed to October amidst the concerns.
We’ll keep you posted should there be any further developments. Music Feeds has also reached out to Groovin The Moo, which kicks off next month, for comment on whether they’ll be going ahead.
Check out the full Bluesfest lineup and all important details below.
Bluesfest 2020 Lineup
Trombone Shorty & Orleans
The Bamboos
The Sensations
Ray Beadle [Acoustic]
Henry Wagons
Pacey, King & Doley
Daniel Champagne
Nathan Cavaleri
Little Georgia
Round Mountain Girls
Electrik Lemonade [2019 Busking Comp Winner]
Palm Valley [2019 Busking Comp Grommet Winner]
Joining…
Harts plays Hendrix
Micki Free
Here Come The Mummies
Dami Im
Morgane Ji
Emily Wurramara
Dirty Honey
Roshani
My Baby
Hussy Hicks
Lambros.
The Regime
Joining…
Alanis Morrissette
Tori Kelly
Joining…
Kool & the Gang
The Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo
Guy Sebastian
Allen Stone
LP
Dweezil Zappa
Troy Cassar-Daley
The Waifs
Erja Lyytinen
Chain
Ash Grunwald
Joining…
Lenny Kravitz
The Waterboys (Exclusive)
Jimmie Vaughan (Exclusive)
Eagles Of Death Metal
Zucchero (Exclusive)
Ani Difranco
Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles
Amadou & Mariam
The Allman Betts Band
Yola
Tal Wilkenfield
Joachim Cooder (Exclusive)
Steve ‘N’ Seagulls (Exclusive)
Joining…
Dave Matthews Band
Crowded House
Patti Smith and Her Band
George Benson
Brandi Carlile
John Butler
Xavier Rudd
The Cat Empire
Morcheeba
John Prine
Jenny Lewis
Frank Turner
John Mayall
Buffy Sainte-Marie
The Marcus King Band
Walter Trout
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Greensky Bluegrass
Larkin Poe
The War & Treaty
Bluesfest 2020
Tickets on sale now
Thursday, 9th April — Monday, 13th April
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay
Tickets: Oztix