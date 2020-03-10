Bluesfest 2020 Confirms It Will Still Go Ahead Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on March 10, 2020

As festivals, concerts and the like receive cancellations all around the world thanks to coronavirus, Bluesfest is adamant that it’s “business as usual” for the 2020 event as it is set to go ahead in a few weeks time.

In a statement to Music Junkee, Bluesfest organisers affirmed that the festival will still go ahead as planned given the current situation.

“Bluesfest has always, and will always take the necessary actions to protect our patrons,” the statement reads.

“All events of a public nature in Australia are proceeding in the Entertainment and Sporting areas, and we look forward to presenting our best Bluesfest yet. It’s business as usual. We are a fully insured event, and our customers are protected should anything change.”

While no major music event has been cancelled yet in Australia due to coronavirus concerns, the same cannot be said for those elsewhere.

SXSW has been cancelled, which was going to see many Australian artists play. Furthermore, there’s reportedly talks of both Coachella and Stagecoach – both set to take place next month – being postponed to October amidst the concerns.

We’ll keep you posted should there be any further developments. Music Feeds has also reached out to Groovin The Moo, which kicks off next month, for comment on whether they’ll be going ahead.

Check out the full Bluesfest lineup and all important details below.

Bluesfest 2020 Lineup

Trombone Shorty & Orleans

The Bamboos

The Sensations

Ray Beadle [Acoustic]

Henry Wagons

Pacey, King & Doley

Daniel Champagne

Nathan Cavaleri

Little Georgia

Round Mountain Girls

Electrik Lemonade [2019 Busking Comp Winner]

Palm Valley [2019 Busking Comp Grommet Winner]

Joining…

Harts plays Hendrix

Micki Free

Here Come The Mummies

Dami Im

Morgane Ji

Emily Wurramara

Dirty Honey

Roshani

My Baby

Hussy Hicks

Lambros.

The Regime

Joining…

Alanis Morrissette

Tori Kelly

Joining…

Kool & the Gang

The Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo

Guy Sebastian

Allen Stone

LP

Dweezil Zappa

Troy Cassar-Daley

The Waifs

Erja Lyytinen

Chain

Ash Grunwald

Joining…

Lenny Kravitz

The Waterboys (Exclusive)

Jimmie Vaughan (Exclusive)

Eagles Of Death Metal

Zucchero (Exclusive)

Ani Difranco

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles

Amadou & Mariam

The Allman Betts Band

Yola

Tal Wilkenfield

Joachim Cooder (Exclusive)

Steve ‘N’ Seagulls (Exclusive)

Joining…

Dave Matthews Band

Crowded House

Patti Smith and Her Band

George Benson

Brandi Carlile

John Butler

Xavier Rudd

The Cat Empire

Morcheeba

John Prine

Jenny Lewis

Frank Turner

John Mayall

Buffy Sainte-Marie

The Marcus King Band

Walter Trout

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Greensky Bluegrass

Larkin Poe

The War & Treaty

Bluesfest 2020

Tickets on sale now

Thursday, 9th April — Monday, 13th April

Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay

Tickets: Oztix