Bluesfest 2020 Expands Their Lineup Once Again

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 12, 2020

Bluesfest 2020 is fast approaching, and after the first five lineup announcements you’d think the festival would be all done with adding acts to the bill. But nope – the goods keep coming as Bluesfest adds a stack more exciting acts to this year’s lineup.

Among those joining the bill is Harts, who will be bringing his new ‘Harts Plays Hendrix’ show to Bluesfest, honouring 50 years of the legendary musician’s career and legacy.

Joining him will be the likes of Here Come The Mummies, Dami Im, Morgane Ji, Emily Wurramara, Dirty Honey, Roshani, Hussy Hicks, Lambros, My Baby and The Regime.

They join the already stacked lineup that includes Dave Matthews Band, Crowded House, Alanis Morissette, Lenny Kravitz, Brandi Carlile and plenty more.

Bluesfest will be taking place across Easter Weekend this April. Check out all details, and the full lineup, below.

[embedded content]

Bluesfest 2020 Lineup

Harts plays Hendrix

Micki Free

Here Come The Mummies

Dami Im

Morgane Ji

Emily Wurramara

Dirty Honey

Roshani

My Baby

Hussy Hicks

Lambros.

The Regime

Joining…

Alanis Morrissette

Tori Kelly

Joining…

Kool & the Gang

The Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo

Guy Sebastian

Allen Stone

LP

Dweezil Zappa

Troy Cassar-Daley

The Waifs

Erja Lyytinen

Chain

Ash Grunwald

Joining…

Lenny Kravitz

The Waterboys (Exclusive)

Jimmie Vaughan (Exclusive)

Eagles Of Death Metal

Zucchero (Exclusive)

Ani Difranco

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles

Amadou & Mariam

The Allman Betts Band

Yola

Tal Wilkenfield

Joachim Cooder (Exclusive)

Steve ‘N’ Seagulls (Exclusive)

Joining…

Dave Matthews Band

Crowded House

Patti Smith and Her Band

George Benson

Brandi Carlile

John Butler

Xavier Rudd

The Cat Empire

Morcheeba

John Prine

Jenny Lewis

Frank Turner

John Mayall

Buffy Sainte-Marie

The Marcus King Band

Walter Trout

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Greensky Bluegrass

Larkin Poe

The War & Treaty

Bluesfest 2020

Tickets on sale now

Thursday, 9th April — Monday, 13th April

Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay

Tickets: Oztix