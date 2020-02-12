Bluesfest 2020 Expands Their Lineup Once Again

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 12, 2020
Bluesfest 2020 is fast approaching, and after the first five lineup announcements you’d think the festival would be all done with adding acts to the bill. But nope – the goods keep coming as Bluesfest adds a stack more exciting acts to this year’s lineup.
Among those joining the bill is Harts, who will be bringing his new ‘Harts Plays Hendrix’ show to Bluesfest, honouring 50 years of the legendary musician’s career and legacy.
Joining him will be the likes of Here Come The Mummies, Dami Im, Morgane Ji, Emily Wurramara, Dirty Honey, Roshani, Hussy Hicks, Lambros, My Baby and The Regime.
They join the already stacked lineup that includes Dave Matthews Band, Crowded House, Alanis Morissette, Lenny Kravitz, Brandi Carlile and plenty more.
Bluesfest will be taking place across Easter Weekend this April. Check out all details, and the full lineup, below.
[embedded content]
Bluesfest 2020 Lineup
Harts plays Hendrix
Micki Free
Here Come The Mummies
Dami Im
Morgane Ji
Emily Wurramara
Dirty Honey
Roshani
My Baby
Hussy Hicks
Lambros.
The Regime
Joining…
Alanis Morrissette
Tori Kelly
Joining…
Kool & the Gang
The Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo
Guy Sebastian
Allen Stone
LP
Dweezil Zappa
Troy Cassar-Daley
The Waifs
Erja Lyytinen
Chain
Ash Grunwald
Joining…
Lenny Kravitz
The Waterboys (Exclusive)
Jimmie Vaughan (Exclusive)
Eagles Of Death Metal
Zucchero (Exclusive)
Ani Difranco
Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles
Amadou & Mariam
The Allman Betts Band
Yola
Tal Wilkenfield
Joachim Cooder (Exclusive)
Steve ‘N’ Seagulls (Exclusive)
Joining…
Dave Matthews Band
Crowded House
Patti Smith and Her Band
George Benson
Brandi Carlile
John Butler
Xavier Rudd
The Cat Empire
Morcheeba
John Prine
Jenny Lewis
Frank Turner
John Mayall
Buffy Sainte-Marie
The Marcus King Band
Walter Trout
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Greensky Bluegrass
Larkin Poe
The War & Treaty
Bluesfest 2020
Tickets on sale now
Thursday, 9th April — Monday, 13th April
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay
Tickets: Oztix