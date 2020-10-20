Bluesfest 2021 Lineup Expands With Ocean Alley & More

The Bluesfest 2021 lineup has expanded again with the addition of an eclectic batch of homegrown talent.
ARIA award winners Ocean Alley lead the charge, alongside Australian music icon John Williamson, Tex Perkins as “The Man In Black”, Noiseworks legend Jon Stevens, Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald performing songs from their forthcoming collaborative album, singer sisters Vika & Linda and more.
They join 49 other Aussie acts already confirmed to play the 2021 extravaganza, which is locked in for April of next year at Byron Events Farm Tyagarah, including Jimmy Barnes, The Church, Kate Miller-Heidke, The Living End, Tash Sultana and more.
It comes after Bluesfest organisers repackaged next year’s bill as a “merged Australian lineup”, but stopped short of ruling out the possibility that previously announced international artists like Bon Iver, Patti Smith And Her Band and George Benson could still end up appearing.
“Time will tell, but It is being said that the 2021 Bluesfest line up is the greatest assembly of Australian artists to ever perform at one event,” says festival boss Peter Noble.
“Ticket sales are showing that the Australian public is ready to celebrate safely and we are on target for a sell-out at our expected capacity. My focus right now is on bringing this festival home in 2021.”
It comes after the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID, costing the NSW economy a staggering $203.6 million and 1,158 full time equivalent (FTE) jobs in the process.
Tickets to the 2021 event are on sale now (details below).
Bluesfest 2021 Lineup
OCEAN ALLEY
JOHN WILLIAMSON
TEX PERKINS THE MAN IN BLACK
JON STEVENS
ASH GRUNWALD & JOSH TESKEY
VIKA & LINDA
GARRETT KATO
MIA DYSON
Joining…
The Church
Kate Miller-heidke
The Living End
The Angels
Ross Wilson And The Peaceniks
Blue King Brown
Jeff Lang
Kara Grainger
Joining…
Tash Sultana
Ziggy Alberts
Kev Carmody
Ian Moss
Hiatus Kaiyote
Russell Morris
Briggs
Kim Churchill
Mama Kin Spender
All Our Exes Live In Texas
Joining…
Jimmy Barnes
The Teskey Brothers
John Butler
Xaiver Rudd
The Cat Empire
Kasey Chambers
The Waifs
Troy Cassar-daley
The Black Sorrows
Melbourne Ska Orchestra
Chain
Backsliders
Harts Plays Hendrix
Ash Grunwald
The Bamboos
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission
Dami Im
Pierce Brothers
Emily Wurramara
Roshani
Ray Beadle
Henry Wagons
Hussy Hicks
Pacey, King & Doley
Daniel Champagne
Nathan Cavaleri
Little Georgia
Bluesfest Busking Competition & Winners
The Australian Americana Music Honours
International Acts — Subject To International Borders
Bon Iver
Patti Smith And Her Band
George Benson
Kool & The Gang
The Gipsy Kings
Michael Franti & Spearhead
The Wailers Perform Songs From ‘Legend’ LP
Morcheeba
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Tori Kelly
Buffy Sainte-marie
The Marcus King Band
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Jimmie Vaughan
John Mayall
Larkin Poe
Weddings, Parties, Anything – Exclusive Show
The War & Treaty
Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles
Walter Trout
Bluesfest 2021
Tickets on sale now
Thursday, 1st — Monday, 5th April
Byron Events Farm Tyagarah, Byron Bay
Tickets: Moshtix