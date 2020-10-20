Bluesfest 2021 Lineup Expands With Ocean Alley & More

The Bluesfest 2021 lineup has expanded again with the addition of an eclectic batch of homegrown talent.

ARIA award winners Ocean Alley lead the charge, alongside Australian music icon John Williamson, Tex Perkins as “The Man In Black”, Noiseworks legend Jon Stevens, Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald performing songs from their forthcoming collaborative album, singer sisters Vika & Linda and more.

They join 49 other Aussie acts already confirmed to play the 2021 extravaganza, which is locked in for April of next year at Byron Events Farm Tyagarah, including Jimmy Barnes, The Church, Kate Miller-Heidke, The Living End, Tash Sultana and more.

It comes after Bluesfest organisers repackaged next year’s bill as a “merged Australian lineup”, but stopped short of ruling out the possibility that previously announced international artists like Bon Iver, Patti Smith And Her Band and George Benson could still end up appearing.

“Time will tell, but It is being said that the 2021 Bluesfest line up is the greatest assembly of Australian artists to ever perform at one event,” says festival boss Peter Noble.

“Ticket sales are showing that the Australian public is ready to celebrate safely and we are on target for a sell-out at our expected capacity. My focus right now is on bringing this festival home in 2021.”

It comes after the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID, costing the NSW economy a staggering $203.6 million and 1,158 full time equivalent (FTE) jobs in the process.

Tickets to the 2021 event are on sale now (details below).

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Bluesfest 2021 Lineup

OCEAN ALLEY

JOHN WILLIAMSON

TEX PERKINS THE MAN IN BLACK

JON STEVENS

ASH GRUNWALD & JOSH TESKEY

VIKA & LINDA

GARRETT KATO

MIA DYSON

Joining…

The Church

Kate Miller-heidke

The Living End

The Angels

Ross Wilson And The Peaceniks

Blue King Brown

Jeff Lang

Kara Grainger

Joining…

Tash Sultana

Ziggy Alberts

Kev Carmody

Ian Moss

Hiatus Kaiyote

Russell Morris

Briggs

Kim Churchill

Mama Kin Spender

All Our Exes Live In Texas

Joining…

Jimmy Barnes

The Teskey Brothers

John Butler

Xaiver Rudd

The Cat Empire

Kasey Chambers

The Waifs

Troy Cassar-daley

The Black Sorrows

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Chain

Backsliders

Harts Plays Hendrix

Ash Grunwald

The Bamboos

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission

Dami Im

Pierce Brothers

Emily Wurramara

Roshani

Ray Beadle

Henry Wagons

Hussy Hicks

Pacey, King & Doley

Daniel Champagne

Nathan Cavaleri

Little Georgia

Bluesfest Busking Competition & Winners

The Australian Americana Music Honours

International Acts — Subject To International Borders

Bon Iver

Patti Smith And Her Band

George Benson

Kool & The Gang

The Gipsy Kings

Michael Franti & Spearhead

The Wailers Perform Songs From ‘Legend’ LP

Morcheeba

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Tori Kelly

Buffy Sainte-marie

The Marcus King Band

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Jimmie Vaughan

John Mayall

Larkin Poe

Weddings, Parties, Anything – Exclusive Show

The War & Treaty

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles

Walter Trout

Bluesfest 2021

Tickets on sale now

Thursday, 1st — Monday, 5th April

Byron Events Farm Tyagarah, Byron Bay

Tickets: Moshtix