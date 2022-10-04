Bluesfest 2023 Lineup Expands with The Doobie Brothers, Counting Crows & More

The lineup for Bluesfest 2023 just got even bigger, with the addition of six more artists. Rock & Roll hall of famers The Doobie Brothers will be spending Easter in Byron Bay, along with soft rock hitmakers Counting Crows, poet, multi-instrumentalist and activist Allison Russell, soulful rock outfit Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Alabama eight-piece St. Paul & The Broken Bones and swaggering soul-rockers Vintage Trouble.

They join 41 acts already announced on the 2023 lineup, including Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, GZA, Lucinda Williams, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Joe Bonamassa and more.

The Doobie Brothers – What A Fool Believes

[embedded content]

Next year’s instalment of Bluesfest will also feature a stellar array of local talent, including the reconfigured Cat Empire, Chain, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Tash Sultana, Gang Of Youths and Xavier Rudd. Meanwhile, the festival will offer Australian exclusive appearances from the likes of Beth Hart, Joe Bonamassa, Eric Gales, Kaleo, Greensky Bluegrass, Nikki Hill and Southern Avenue.

The festival will once again return to its home at the Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, just north of Byron Bay, running for five days across the 2023 Easter long weekend.

One-day and three-day tickets will go on sale today at a special price, which will only be available for a limited time, while camping passes will also be available to purchase next week. You can peep the full lineup, so far, below…

Bluesfest 2023 Lineup

Allison Russell

Counting Crows

Doobie Brothers, The

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats

St Paul & The Broken Bones

Vintage Trouble

Joining…

19-Twenty

The Barnestormers

Beth Hart (Exclusive)

The Black Sorrows

Bonnie Raitt

Buddy Guy

The Cat Empire

Chain

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Eric Gales (Exclusive)

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Gang Of Youths

Greensky Bluegrass (Exclusive)

Jackson Browne

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Joe Bonamassa (Exclusive)

Joe Camilleri Presents a Star-Studded Tribute to The Greats of The Blues

Jon Stevens

Kaleo (Exclusive)

Keb’ Mo’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Lachy Doley And The Horns Of Conviction

Larkin Poe

LP

Lucinda Williams

Marcus King

Mavis Staples

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Nikki Hill (Exclusive)

Robert Glasper

RocKwiz Live

The Soul Rebels & Friends with Special Guests Talib Kweli • GZA • Big Freedia

Southern Avenue (Exclusive)

Spinifex Gum Feat. Marliya

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Tash Sultana

Xavier Rudd

Dates And Venues

Thursday, 6th April, 2023 – Monday, 10th April, 2023 – Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, NSW

Tickets on sale now.

Further Reading

Bill Murray & The Doobie Brothers Are Involved In One Hilarious Legal Battle

Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams Lead Bluesfest 2023 Lineup

The Complete and Updated List of Bluesfest 2023 Sideshows

Bonnie Raitt & Mavis Staples Join Forces For 2023 Australian Tour