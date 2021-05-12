Bluesfest Announces Dates For Rescheduled 2021 Festival

Call your crew, ’cause Bluesfest 2021 has a new date locked in! The festival was originally scheduled to take place over the Easter weekend, but due to eleventh hour coronavirus restrictions that were put in place in northern NSW, organisers were forced to cancel just one day out.

This was the second time in two years that Bluesfest didn’t go ahead on its intended date, however they’re not giving up without a fight. Today, the Bluesfest team have announced that this year’s event has officially been rescheduled to October.

They’ve locked in the Byron Bay festival for Friday, 1st October to Monday, 4th October. This effectively means that the event will shrink to a four day event, but organisers have assured those with five day tickets are in for something special.

They’ve also promised that a new crop of Aussie acts will be added to the mix, which is expected to be announced next Wednesday.

Current ticketholders can expect to receive official communication in the coming days, but they will essentially need to transfer their passes to head to the new event.

“At this time, all current Bluesfest 2021 ticketholders will receive official communication from Moshtix and will be given information on how to roll over to the new event, with the option to request a refund remaining available,” they said in an official statement.

Since last month, it finally seems that everything’s coming up Bluesfest. Back in April, the festival became the only Australian event to nominated for the prestigious Music Festival Of The Decade award at the Pollstar Awards in the USA.

“After all we have been through since the start of the pandemic, with two cancellations, including one which occurred the day before we were all set and ready to open our gates, it is a pleasure to be offered something positive for Bluesfest,” Peter Noble OAM said.

“It’s something for our hard-working team to put their heads up and be proud of after all we have been through recently.”