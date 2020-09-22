Bluesfest Drops 3rd Instalment Of 2021 Lineup

The good people at Bluesfest have shared the third chapter of their 2021 lineup and it’s another stacked all-Aussie affair!

A number of local icons have been added to the bill including The Church, The Living End and The Angels, our Eurovision 2019 superstar Kate Miller-Heidke, festival faves Blue King Brown and loads more.

“Look at this line up – all that talent,” festival boss Peter Noble hyped. “When it comes to musical talent Australia is an embarrassment of riches and it is a privilege to create a line up to clearly showcase that very fact.”

They join the likes of Bon Iver, Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana, Ziggy Alberts, Briggs, Kim Churchill, All Our Exes Live In Texas, Kev Carmody, Ian Moss and loads more on next year’s monster bill.

It comes after the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID, costing the NSW economy a staggering $203.6 million and 1,158 full time equivalent (FTE) jobs in the process.

Going down in April next year at Byron Bay’s Tyagarah Tea Farm, Bluesfest 2021 will run across five stages and include all your faves, from camping to rainbow tipis, market stalls, the annual busking comp, great food and the usual awesome Byron vibes.

Tickets are on sale now and you can peep the full lineup so far, below.

RELATED: Bluesfest Touring Reveals 14 Acts From 2020 Lineup Will Return To Australia In 2021

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Bluesfest 2021 Lineup

The Church

Kate Miller-heidke

The Living End

The Angels

Ross Wilson And The Peaceniks

Blue King Brown

Jeff Lang

Kara Grainger

Joining…

Tash Sultana

Ziggy Alberts

Kev Carmody

Ian Moss

Hiatus Kaiyote

Russell Morris

Briggs

Kim Churchill

Mama Kin Spender

All Our Exes Live In Texas

Joining…

Bon Iver

Patti Smith And Her Band

Jimmy Barnes

George Benson

The Teskey Brothers

John Butler

Xaiver Rudd

The Cat Empire

Kool & The Gang

The Gipsy Kings

Kasey Chambers

The Waifs

Troy Cassar-daley

Michael Franti & Spearhead

The Wailers Perform Songs From ‘Legend’

LP

Morcheeba

The Black Sorrows

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Tori Kelly

Buffy Sainte-marie

Themarcus King Band

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Jimmie Vaughan

John Mayall

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Chain

Larkin Poe

Weddings, Parties, Anything – Exclusive Show

Backsliders

Harts Plays Hendrix

Ash Grunwald

The War & Treaty

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles

Walter Trout

The Bamboos

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission

Dami Im

Pierce Brothers

Emily Wurramara

Roshani

Ray Beadle

Henry Wagons

Hussy Hicks

Pacey, King & Doley

Daniel Champagne

Nathan Cavaleri

Little Georgia

Bluesfest Busking Competition & Winners

The Australian Americana Music Honours

Bluesfest 2021

Tickets on sale now

Thursday, 1st — Monday, 5th April

Tyagarah Tea Farm, Byron Bay

Tickets: Moshtix