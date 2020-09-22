Bluesfest Drops 3rd Instalment Of 2021 Lineup

The good people at Bluesfest have shared the third chapter of their 2021 lineup and it’s another stacked all-Aussie affair!
A number of local icons have been added to the bill including The Church, The Living End and The Angels, our Eurovision 2019 superstar Kate Miller-Heidke, festival faves Blue King Brown and loads more.
“Look at this line up – all that talent,” festival boss Peter Noble hyped. “When it comes to musical talent Australia is an embarrassment of riches and it is a privilege to create a line up to clearly showcase that very fact.”
They join the likes of Bon Iver, Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana, Ziggy Alberts, Briggs, Kim Churchill, All Our Exes Live In Texas, Kev Carmody, Ian Moss and loads more on next year’s monster bill.
It comes after the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID, costing the NSW economy a staggering $203.6 million and 1,158 full time equivalent (FTE) jobs in the process.
Going down in April next year at Byron Bay’s Tyagarah Tea Farm, Bluesfest 2021 will run across five stages and include all your faves, from camping to rainbow tipis, market stalls, the annual busking comp, great food and the usual awesome Byron vibes.
Tickets are on sale now and you can peep the full lineup so far, below.
<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>
[embedded content]
Bluesfest 2021 Lineup
The Church
Kate Miller-heidke
The Living End
The Angels
Ross Wilson And The Peaceniks
Blue King Brown
Jeff Lang
Kara Grainger
Joining…
Tash Sultana
Ziggy Alberts
Kev Carmody
Ian Moss
Hiatus Kaiyote
Russell Morris
Briggs
Kim Churchill
Mama Kin Spender
All Our Exes Live In Texas
Joining…
Bon Iver
Patti Smith And Her Band
Jimmy Barnes
George Benson
The Teskey Brothers
John Butler
Xaiver Rudd
The Cat Empire
Kool & The Gang
The Gipsy Kings
Kasey Chambers
The Waifs
Troy Cassar-daley
Michael Franti & Spearhead
The Wailers Perform Songs From ‘Legend’
LP
Morcheeba
The Black Sorrows
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Tori Kelly
Buffy Sainte-marie
Themarcus King Band
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Jimmie Vaughan
John Mayall
Melbourne Ska Orchestra
Chain
Larkin Poe
Weddings, Parties, Anything – Exclusive Show
Backsliders
Harts Plays Hendrix
Ash Grunwald
The War & Treaty
Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles
Walter Trout
The Bamboos
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission
Dami Im
Pierce Brothers
Emily Wurramara
Roshani
Ray Beadle
Henry Wagons
Hussy Hicks
Pacey, King & Doley
Daniel Champagne
Nathan Cavaleri
Little Georgia
Bluesfest Busking Competition & Winners
The Australian Americana Music Honours
Bluesfest 2021
Tickets on sale now
Thursday, 1st — Monday, 5th April
Tyagarah Tea Farm, Byron Bay
Tickets: Moshtix