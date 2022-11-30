Bluesfest Just Locked in a Heap More Acts for 2023 Festival

Bluesfest has added another handful of acts to its bumper 2023 lineup, including Scottish songwriter and festival favourite Paolo Nutini. Also featured in the latest announcement are The Angels, Ash Grunwald, Backsliders, The Bros. Landreth, Eugene ‘Hideaway’ Bridges, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and Yirrmal.

The new additions join headliners Beck, Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Gang of Youths, Counting Crows, Elvis Costello, The Doobie Brothers and a heap more.

Paolo Nutini – ‘Iron Sky’

[embedded content]

This is Bluesfest’s fourth artist announcement so far; organisers have flagged there’ll be more to come next year.

“With this Bluesfest announcement for Bluesfest 2023, it is becoming clear that the return of international live artists mixed with great Aussie and Kiwi talent will be seen for the first time in Australia at the level it was before the COVID years,” festival director Peter Noble said in a statement.

“The line-up is one that I am immensely proud of and 2023 is becoming one of the great Bluesfests. Thank you so much everyone for your support through the hard years, please now come and join us for the celebration.”

Bluesfest will take place, as usual, over Easter weekend, kicking off on Thursday, 6th April and running until Monday, 10th April at Byron Events Farm. All tickets are on sale now through the website.

Bluesfest Fourth Artist Announcement

Paolo Nutini

The Angels

Ash Grunwald

Backsliders

The Bros. Landreth

Eugene ‘Hideaway’ Bridges

Trombone Shorty & The Orleans Avenue

Yirrmal

joining…

19-Twenty

Beth Hart (Exclusive)

The Black Sorrows

Bonnie Raitt

Buddy Guy

The Cat Empire

Chain

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Eric Gales (Exclusive)

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Gang Of Youths

Greensky Bluegrass (Exclusive)

Jackson Browne

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Joe Bonamassa (Exclusive)

Joe Camilleri Presents a Star-Studded Tribute to The Greats of The Blues

Jon Stevens

Kaleo

Keb’ Mo’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Lachy Doley And The Horns Of Conviction

Larkin Poe

LP

Lucinda Williams

Marcus King

Mavis Staples

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Nikki Hill (Exclusive)

Robert Glasper

RocKwiz Live

The Soul Rebels & Friends with Special Guests Talib Kweli • GZA • Big Freedia

Southern Avenue (Exclusive)

Spinifex Gum Feat. Marliya

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Tash Sultana

Xavier Rudd

Dates & Venue

Thursday, 6th April–Monday, 10th April – Byron Events Farm

