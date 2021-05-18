Bluesfest Rises From The Ashes With New 2021 Event Feat. Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly & More

You can’t keep a good festival down.

After its devastating eleventh-hour cancellation this past Easter following a single case of COVID-19 in Byron Bay, Bluesfest is rising from the ashes with a brand new event locked in for this October.

Running from Friday, 1st October to Monday, 4th October, the four-day event will be headlined by Aussie royalty in the form of Midnight Oil and Paul Kelly, alongside previously announced weekend headliners Tash Sultana and Jimmy Barnes.

To boot, festival boss Peter Noble has confirmed that “almost all the artists due to play at Easter will return to play”.

“Who would have thought after the cancellation of Bluesfest last Easter by a Public Health Order, less than 24 hours before our gates were due to open, due to one local case of transmission, that sent shockwaves through our industry, and traumatised everyone who had been working on presenting Bluesfest at Easter, that six weeks later we would be announcing our re-scheduled festival, and a week later, today our artists,” he said in a statement.

“This October, Bluesfest will be the first major festival to return, since COVID-19 struck, with a multi-day, multi-stage, camping event…”

Noble continued: “As we rise from the ashes of Bluesfest, Easter 2021, please come join us as we celebrate our indomitable determination to present live music in Australia safely, at a major event level. Let’s make history! We are back – we cannot be kept down – please join us.”

The promoter added that he looks forward to change coming for Australia’s major music events, and is calling on Canberra to introduce a targeted insurance scheme for festivals like Bluesfest.

“This is the time that major events need investment from government; more than we have ever received.

Our most recent completed event’s (2019) Economic Impact Report shows that we create 858 full-time equivalent jobs in our region and 1,333 in our state of NSW, but on top of this, the money that we generate regionally ($163M) and through our state ($277M) underlines the true value of major music events,” he argued.

Despite the October instalment of Bluesfest effectively shrinking to a four-day event, Noble has assured fans they’re in for something extra special.

More details will be announced soon.

For now, check out all we know so far, below.

Bluesfest 2021 – Rescheduled Lineup

Midnight Oil

Paul Kelly

Tash Sultana

Jimmy Barnes

Ocean Alley

Ziggy Alberts

John Butler

Xavier Rudd

The Cat Empire

Pete Murray

Mark Seymour & The Undertow

Kate Ceberano

Kasey Chambers

The Waifs

The Church

Jon Stevens

Ian Moss

The Living End

The Angels

Ross Wilson And The Peaceniks

Russell Morris

Troy Cassar-Daley

Briggs

Tex Perkins

The Man In Black

Hiatus Kaiyote

Kate Miller-Heidke

Weddings Parties Anything

The Black Sorrows

The Bamboos

Chain

Backsliders

Ash Grunwald

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Vika & Linda

Jeff Lang

Nathan Cavaleri

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission

Kim Churchill

Henry Wagons

JK-47

Garrett Kato

Mama Kin Spender

Dami Im

Pierce Brothers

Emily Wurramara

The Buckleys

Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers

Ray Beadle

Pacey, King & Doley

All Our Exes Live In Texas

Hussy Hicks

Roshani

Declan Kelly

Daniel Champagne

Little Georgia

Lambros.

Round Mountain Girls

The Regime

Electric Lemonade

Palm Valley

Byron Busking Competition

+ more TBA

Bluesfest 2021 – Rescheduled

Season tickets on sale 09:00AM Thursday 20th may via Moshtix.

3 Day and 1 Day tickets plus camping and VIP on sale soon.

Byron Events Farm Tyagarah, Byron Bay

Byron Events Farm Tyagarah, Byron Bay

Tickets: Moshtix