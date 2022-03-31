Bluesfest Says 2022 Festival Will Proceed Despite Floods

Bluesfest is having a moment of déjà vu, today confirming for the second time, that their upcoming festival will be moving forward, despite recent flooding in the region.

The April event is set to kick off over the Easter Long Weekend, from Thursday 14th April to Monday 18th April at the Byron Events Farm in Tyagarah. However, the recent bout of flash flooding in the Northern Rivers district didn’t discriminate when it came to its coverage.

The Bluesfest site did experience flooding earlier in the week, but organisers confirmed that no significant damage was made.

“Some car parks and camping grounds did experience flash flooding but the water is subsiding quickly,” Bluesfest Director Peter Noble has said.

“The load-in continues, the tents are ready to be raised, and with less than two weeks to go before we open our gates, the forward weather report is good, with plenty of sun forecast daily. We are optimistic that our grounds will dry out, and our site will be ready to welcome you.

Bluesfest lovers please note, ALL our stages and food halls will be under big canvas tent tops.”

This year, Bluesfest will be hosting everyone from the likes of Midnight Oil, Crowded House, Paul Kelly, Morcheeba and Amy Shark. A predominantly Australian lineup, this year’s Bluesfest is all about celebrating live music – specifically Australian artists – so for it to go ahead after so many setbacks, is going to be a massive achievement.

The official playing times have been released, access those here and start planning your long weekend!