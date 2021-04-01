Bluesfest Urge Punters To Support All The Event’s Stallholders Following Cancellation

The entire music industry is still feeling the heavy blow of the cancellation of Bluesfest 2021 just one day out from when it was supposed to happen, and now the festival has released a further statement asking punters to support the would-be event stallholders.

In a statement posted to social media earlier today (April 1), reps for the festival said that they are “devastated”.

“The site is being taken down after having just yesterday been completed and ready for patrons and artists to arrive today,” the statement reads.

“We feel deeply for all of our stallholders,” it continues.

“This loss is immense, and we are working on creating a safe space where we can share stallholders contact details and local patrons can support them by purchasing their unused produce. Please dig deep and help them through this tough time.”

The statement also sees the festival shout out a few local businesses that have waived any fees the event would have usually had to pay.

“We would like to thank the businesses who are already showing us their support,” the statement reads.

“Special thanks to Byron Bay Brewery and Lion for their generosity in crediting us for the stock on site, and for re-routing packaged beer and cider to flood affected venues who are doing all they can to support their communities.

“We would also like to thank Mantra Salt Hotel from the Accor Group, who have generously omitted the charge of all unused rooms that were booked for our Bluesfest artists and their crew this Easter Long Weekend.”

Bluesfest 2021 was cancelled due to a locally acquired case of COVID-19 in the Byron Bay area. Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana, The Teskey Brothers and more were all set to appear on the event’s all-Australian lineup.

In a statement upon the event’s cancellation, the festival’s director Peter Noble OAM said, “This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to make.

“We really wanted to be at the forefront of the return of live music at pre-COVID-19 level. We feel deeply for everybody affected, the fans, the artists, and the hard-working Bluesfest team. But in the end, the health of our community must come first.”

Live Performance Australia, a peak industry body, has condemned the federal government’s lack of support for the live music industry and have called for a new insurance scheme in case this sudden cancellation were to happen again.

Read the festival’s latest statement in full below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>