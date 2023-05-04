Blusher Announce Debut EP ‘Should We Go Dance?’

Melbourne synth-pop trio Blusher have announced their debut EP. Should We Go Dance? will arrive on Friday, 14th July via Atlantic Records and Warner Music Australia. The news follows debut single ‘Softly Spoken’ arriving last year, along with ‘Dead End’ in February.

Both will appear on the five-track EP, along with new single ‘Backbone’. It’s a soaring, anthemic banger about the aftermath of a breakup – specifically, “the part where your friends listen to you cry, support you with chocolate and partying, and help you to recover.” It arrives alongside a video directed by choreographer Zoee Marsh and creative producer Alexandra Galloway. Watch that below.

“[We wanted to] sing about the way that heartbreak can strengthen and empower friendships,” the band continued. “It’s a fire-y, energetic love song to the friends who have your back through it all. Backbone is aptly named, its themes of power, confidence and deep friendship are the foundation of our band. This song is very special to us.”

In a lengthy statement, Blusher said they wanted their debut EP to sound like “the best night out with your friends; the grit, glitter, confidence, chaos and confessions.” They continued: “The songs correlate to different parts of the night; getting ready together, crush confessions in the bathroom, and yelling with your friends in the middle of the dancefloor.”

“We wanted the EP to encapsulate the wonderful range of emotions that we put on full display within female friendships… It was important to us to make sure the EP sounded as powerful, honest and unique as the women we were writing about (ourselves),” they added.

“When we first met, we found we shared a love for hard hitting, dancey pop, sparkly synths and drum machines. We all get nostalgic over the same deep cuts by Robyn, Kesha, LCD Soundsystem and MGMT. When listening to our EP, we want people to feel grounded in the pulsing bass lines, pulled by the pace of the chopped breaths, and energised by the euphoric synths.”

In July, Blusher will play two shows – one in Melbourne, one in Sydney – supporting Swedish pop powerhouse Tove Lo. See dates and purchase tickets for those shows here.

