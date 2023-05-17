Bo Sun Trip.com Group CMO named in top 50 most influential marketers list

SINGAPORE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com Group Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Bo Sun has been named one of the top 50 most influential marketers in Campaign Asia-Pacific’s APAC Power List. Sun is amidst a distinguished cohort of marketing professionals from diverse industries, including consumer electronics, banking, and F&B.

Joining Trip.com Group in 2010, Bo Sun has been instrumental in driving the Group’s comprehensive marketing strategy and expanding its brand presence in international markets and business growth.

Earlier this year, Trip.com Group launched The “Super World Trip” livestream series designed to encourage short-haul travel among Chinese mainland consumers and boost tourism offerings in important destinations.

The first livestream event occurred in Thailand and achieved an impressive gross merchandise value (GMV) of RMB 40 million, resulting in over 20,000 room nights sold. This success was replicated in Tokyo and Hong Kong, where the GMV reached RMB 23 million and RMB 30 million, respectively.

After receiving the award Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer of Trip.com Group, Said, “It’s an honour to be recognised among the best marketers in APAC.

“Now, with the China Mainland open again, it is the perfect opportunity for us to push forward with our content marketing ecosystem, providing consumers with greater consumer choice while supporting key partners worldwide.”

Under Sun’s guidance, Trip.com Group has actively encouraged and advanced the expansion of an accessible content marketing ecosystem, identifying and developing new growth opportunities and championing the digital transformation of the travel industry.

Its Trip Moments Community sets an excellent example of adapting to the changing business environment and meeting the needs of its users.

According to recent Trip.com platform data, community content has increased by 234% globally, with significant growth rates in the UK and US markets. Moreover, engagement rates have skyrocketed, with the global engagement rate increasing by 208%.

Bo Sun emphasises the importance of content marketing, saying, “In today’s fast-paced world, travellers are hungry for authentic experiences and want to connect with like-minded people.

“By creating valuable and engaging content, travel brands can build trust and loyalty among their audience and establish themselves as industry-leading, travel-tech pioneers.”

As Trip.com Group propels forward with its user-centric all-in-one platform strategy, Bo Sun’s vision and leadership will continue to drive the company’s success in the future.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”. Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com