Board exams yield 708 new physical therapists, 128 new occupational therapists

MANILA, Philippines — The country has 708 new physical therapists and 128 new occupational therapists after passing their respective licensure examinations, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Tuesday.

According to the PRC, 708 out of 1,026 examinees passed the Physical Therapists Licensure Examination, while 128 of the 215 individuals passed the Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination in early June.

The PRC said exams for the profession were given by the Board of Physical and Occupational Therapy in testing centers in National Capital Region, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Pampanga, and Rosales.

Based on PRC’s records, Remedios T. Romualdez Medical Foundation and Velez College were the top-performing schools in the June 2023 Physical Therapists Licensure Examination, and Emilio Aguinaldo College – Manila, University of Santo Tomas, and Velez College for the Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination.

Registration for issuing a Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be done online at www.prc.gov.ph from August 8 to 11, while the date and venue for the passers’ oath-taking ceremony will be announced later.

Click here to view the list of passers and top examinees.

