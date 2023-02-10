Boardwalk Country Music Festival Announces Lineup For Inaugural Tour: Jimmie Allen, Gavin DeGraw + More

Promoters One World Entertainment are launching a brand-new country event dubbed the Boardwalk Country Music Festival, which will tour the country throughout April.

International acts Gavin DeGraw and Jimmie Allen are locked in to headline, supported by locals including Lee Kernaghan, Kasey Chambers, Busby Marou, Shannon Noll, The Wolfe Brothers, Casey Barnes, The Buckleys, and Darlinghurst. The tour will start at Sandstone Point on Saturday, 15th April, before it does a loop around the country before finishing up on the Gold Coast at the end of the month. Lineups vary across the tour dates – check out all the details and dates.

Kasey Chambers: ‘The Captain’

[embedded content]

Delaware singer Jimmie Allen released his latest album Tulip Drive in June 2022, spearheaded by the single ‘Down Home’ which landed on top of the country charts in Australia. Gavin DeGraw, meanwhile, released his eighth album Face The River in 2022.

A veteran performer, Kasey Chambers has spent much of the last 12 months on tour. She dropped a cover of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ about six months ago, which had become a regular part of her touring set. “Eminem has been one of my favourite songwriters for many years,” Chambers said. “We listen to a lot of him in our house. I’ve been mostly influenced in my life by writers who bravely put fearless emotion into lyrics and no one does that better than Eminem.”

“Eminem makes me feel things when I hear him,” she added. “Not always the most comfortable things but I’m not sure that music is always meant to make us feel comfortable.”

Boardwalk Country Music Festival Tour Dates 2023

Saturday, 15th April – Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

Jimmie Allen

Gavin DeGraw

Lee Kernaghan

Kasey Chambers

Shannon Noll

The Wolfe Brothers

The Buckleys

Sunday, 16th April – Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

Jimmie Allen

Gavin DeGraw

Lee Kernaghan

Kasey Chambers

Busby Marou

The Wolfe Brothers

The Buckleys

Tuesday, 18th April – Newcastle Entertainment Centre, NSW

Jimmie Allen

Gavin DeGraw

Lee Kernaghan

Kasey Chambers

The Buckleys

Wednesday, 19th April – Hordern Pavillion, Sydney NSW

Jimmie Allen

Gavin DeGraw

Lee Kernaghan

Kasey Chambers

The Buckleys

Saturday, 22nd April – Kryal Castle, Ballarat VIC

Jimmie Allen

Gavin DeGraw

Kasey Chambers

Busby Marou

Shannon Noll

The Wolfe Brothers

Darlinghurst

Sunday, 23rd April – Hastings Foreshore, Mornington Peninsula, VIC

Jimmie Allen

Gavin DeGraw

Kasey Chambers

Busby Marou

Shannon Noll

The Wolfe Brothers

Darlinghurst

Wednesday, 26th April – Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts, VIC

Jimmie Allen

Gavin DeGraw

Kasey Chambers

Shannon Noll

The Buckleys

Thursday, 27th April – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, SA

Jimmie Allen

Gavin DeGraw

Lee Kernaghan

Kasey Chambers

The Buckleys

Saturday, 29th April – Broadwater Parklands Gold Coast, QLD

Jimmie Allen

Gavin DeGraw

Kasey Chambers

Casey Barnes

The Wolfe Brothers

Lee Kernaghan

The Buckleys

Tickets will be available from 9am local time Tuesday, 14th February via One World Entertainment.

