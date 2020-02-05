Boat sailing fest in Iloilo canceled due to nCoV

ILOILO CITY — A 48-year-old boat sailing festival in Iloilo is among the latest major events called off due to concern over the spread of the novel Coronavirus (nCov) disease.
Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas on Wednesday directed the postponement of the 2020 Paraw Regatta Festival as a precautionary measure against the virus, which has spread from China to 23 other countries with 426 deaths, including one in the Philippines.
The festival, which has drawn international acclaim and the distinction as the oldest and one of the most colorful sailing events in Asia, was scheduled on February 23 to March 1.
The Department of Education yesterday postponed the holding of the Western Visayas Regional Athletics Association Meet set on February 15 to 22 in Aklan province also due to concerns over the 2019-nCov.
The annual sports competition was supposed to gather around 6,000 athletes from the six provinces of Western Visayas.
Edited by Lzb
