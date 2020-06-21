“‘Bobbie’ meets ‘paboritong anak ni Mama’: Netizens get kilig over Bea-Vico meeting”

Bea Alonzo personally met Vico Sotto to turn over relief goods for the frontliners of Pasig.

The crossover no one knew they needed: Bea Alonzo just met the real-life son of her onscreen mom, Coney Reyes.

On Saturday, June 20, Bea shared a photo of her with Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto — Coney’s son. The veteran actress played her mom in the 2013 film “Four Sisters and a Wedding” — to personally turn over the donations of her non-profit organization “I AM HOPE.”

According to the Kapamilya star, the donation I Am Hope made is part of her group’s mission to honor frontliners — particularly the street cleaners of Pasig — on Father’s Day.

“We intend to celebrate the fathers who choose to serve the community by cleaning the streets and picking up our garbage,” she wrote.

She went on: “MARAMING SALAMAT PO sa mga tatay na street sweepers at garbage collectors sa pagtulong sa ating kumunidad at sa pagttrabaho ng marangal para sa kanilang pamilya.”

Referencing the line from the iconic movie, Bea wrote: “Hi Mama! Nakilala ko na ang paborito mo! Joke!”

She went on to thank the local chief executive of Pasig for sparing some time to meet her despite his busy schedule.

“Thank you, Mayor Vico Sotto and Cong. Roman Romulo, for your time,” she wrote.

Vico responded to her on Instagram by thanking her, writing: “Thank you for helping and congrats for the success of @iamhope_org.”

See photo below:

Several netizens — including Bea’s close friends and “One More Chance” co-stars Dimples Romana and Janus Del Prado — expressing their kilig over the two.

Dimples wrote: “Basha, naalala ko lang, hindi ba’t Binibining Santolan Pasig 2001 kaaaaaaaa?”

Janus, for his part, did a poll for a possible love team name for the two, writing: “#BeVico #BeyVico #Biko VOTE NOW!”

Check out some of the comments from netizens below:

The donations of I Am Hope — which Bea Alonzo co-founded with Rina Navarro — has reached thousands of frontliners including health workers combating the COVID-19 pandemic since the start of the lockdown.