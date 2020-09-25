Bob’s Burgers Has Been Renewed For Another Two Seasons By Fox

Wholesome and weird AF cartoon sitcom, Bob’s Burgers has been given the go-ahead for another two seasons by Fox, just months after it was renewed for the 11th season.

As reported by Deadline, Fox went ahead and renewed Bob’s Burgers for its 12th and 13th seasons, while Family Guy was renewed for its whopping 19th and 20th seasons.

“Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers are key pillars of our network’s success. By taking the genre to new heights and driving pop culture in meaningful ways, they’ve laid the foundation for making Animation Domination one of the most powerful program blocks in all of television,” says Fox Entertainment’s Michael Thorn.

“Both of these two-season renewals affirm once again our commitment to animation and empower us to continue in our build as the leader in the space with distinct and fresh new comedies. We’d like to thank Seth, Loren and their entire teams, not to mention our partners at 20th Television, and we’re excited to continue these great shows with them.”

As Consequence of Sound points out, the renewal is a solid choice of Fox’s behalf. Firstly, it’s an animated series, so there are no set or crew issues around getting these series together.

As well as that, Bob’s Burgers is seriously thriving and it has a feature-length spinoff film in the works.

