BOC Clark seizes $54,215 hidden in magazines

Customs officials at the Port of Clark has seized US dollar bills amounting to $54,215 that were found inserted on pages of magazines from Hong Kong. According to the Bureau of Customs (BOC), the shipment containing the magazines arrived from Hong Kong last May 25 and was declared as “Chinese cookbook recipes.” The shipment was initially subjected to nonintrusive examination. But physical examination conducted led to the discovery of several pieces of US dollar bills inserted in seven different magazines. These include 540 pieces of $100, two pieces $50, four $20, one $10 Bill and five $5. The total amount of dollars found was equivalent P2.7 million. —Tina G. Santos
