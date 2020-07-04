BOC confiscates more than 700kg of illegal meat

MANILA, Philippines—The Bureau of Customs port at Ninoy Aquino International Airport seized nearly 800 kilograms of meat and meat products without Sanitation and Phytosanitary clearance from January to June 2020.

In a statement, the BOC said that a total of 775.6 kg of meat including 268.2 kg of pork, 106.4 kg of beef, 298.2 kg of poultry, and 102 kg of other kinds of products arrived in the country without the necessary permits and were brought in from countries that have cases of African Swine Fever.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The frontliners of the BOC NAIA manning the Passenger Area and Air Cargo Warehouses remain on alert against the possible entry of contaminated meat products especially with the emergence of a new strain of swine flu virus,” said the BOC Saturday.

A new strain of swine flu emerged in China and studies show that it has the potential to reach pandemic levels since it can infect humans.

FEATURED STORIES

The confiscated items were turned over to the Bureau of Animal Industry for quarantine and immediate disposal to prevent further spread of possible African Swine Fever that could be dangerous to the health and food industry.

CFC

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ