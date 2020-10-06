BOC destroys P50M in smuggled cigarettes, strips consignees of import licenses

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY—The Bureau of Customs (BOC) in Northern Mindanao destroyed at least P50 million in smuggled cigarettes.

John Simon, BOC district collector in the region, said 78,000 reams of cigarettes entered the Philippines in two separate shipments at the Mindanao Container Terminal in Tagoloan town, Misamis Oriental province.

The first cigarette shipment arrived last May 14 and was declared as office furniture, consigned to Fernfreight Enterprises.

The second shipment arrived on June 9 and was declared as disposable cups, consigned to Dong Yin Industrial Suppliers.

Simon said the Northern Mindanao BOC office issued a warrant of seizure and detention against the shipments, followed by a forfeiture order.

Simon vowed to continue to go after consignees who smuggle cigarettes and other items to evade Customs duties.

He added that both consignees have already been stripped of their accreditation as importers.

The seized contraband haul was brought to a warehouse in Opol town where these were destroyed starting last Saturday (Oct. 3).

