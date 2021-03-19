BoC donates school supplies, e-learning materials

THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) has donated school supplies, books, bags, shoes and electronic learning materials to the Department of Education for the use of schoolchildren in far-flung areas.

“We hope that this donation will help in filling-up the needs of our teachers and students for these materials especially in the countrysides,” said Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

The donated items will be utilized under DepEd’s Last Mile.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones noted that the donation would help learners in the remote areas.

“This batch of donation is especially significant for me. I am so delighted that you have backpacks, that you are distributing books in spite of all the advances, the technology. As per the shoes, you cannot imagine how precious these shoes are in places where kids are just wearing slippers or they go barefoot,” Briones said.

“You are helping us to continue education, despite everything, despite all the challenges, we continue our work, you raised the resources, we nurture our children and together we will triumph,” she added.

The education chief said they have already distributed the first batch of BoC’s donations to various schools across the country, prioritizing Last Mile Schools.

The ceremonial signing was attended by DepEd Undersecretaries Alain Del Pascua and Annalyn Sevilla, Department of Finance Undersecretary Antonette Tionko and Port of NAIA District Collector Carmelita Talusan.

The donation of e-learning materials and school supplies is aligned with Section 1141 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, which allows the donation of these goods to other agencies.

The bureau first donated learning materials for DepEd on Jan. 29, 2021.