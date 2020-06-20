BoC generates additional P487M in revenues from erring importers

THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) collected P487 million additional revenues from erring importers who had paid their correct duties and taxes after being tracked down by the Post Clearance Audit Group (PCAG).

Customs Assistant Commissioner Philip Vincent Maronilla on Saturday said that Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero was “authorized under existing laws to order an audit on shipments even if they have already been released from the customs ports”.

Maronilla said the post-clearance audit was among the core functions under Guerrero’s four-year strategic roadmap designed to address the various challenges of the agency and transform the BoC into a transparent, responsive, and world-class Customs administration by 2022, providing fiscal strength, economic growth and border security.

Post-clearance audit covers the profiling or information analysis on importers, customs brokers, and other stakeholders of the BoC through data gathering and evaluation of compliance to import and export processes.

It is conducted within three years after the release of the goods from Customs control to verify the accuracy and authenticity of declarations.

To date, PCAG has reported that a total of 296 Audit Notification Letters (ANL) have been issued to importers. Also, a total of 122 applications have been filed availing of the Prior Disclosure Program (PDP).

Importers engaging in fraudulent and negligent declarations can be held civilly and criminally liable.

Under the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and Customs Administrative Order 01-2019, the BoC-PCAG may conduct audit examination, inspection, verification, and investigation of records pertaining to any goods declaration generally within three years from the date of final payment of duties and taxes or customs clearance.

These are being done to determine the correctness of the goods declaration and the liability of the importer for duties, taxes and other charges, including any fine or penalty, to ensure compliance with the regulations of the Bureau.

However, importers may avail of the Prior Disclosure Program (PDP) wherein errors and omissions in goods declaration resulting in a deficiency in duties and taxes on past importations are earlier disclosed to lessen the gravity of an offense or mistake made.

From January to June 5, 2020, the PCAG – Compliance Assessment

Office (CAO), through its five Audit Divisions, has served 20 ANLs

signed and issued by the Commissioner of Customs.

These ANLs were issued against Customs Bonded Warehouse operators and their members suspected to have violated the provisions of Customs Administrative Order No. 13-2019 in relation to Customs Memorandum Order No. 26-2011. The BOC collected P19,755,564.47 from the audit findings on five companies/importers.

Additional revenue of P160,027,224.51 was also collected from 24 companies that applied for the PDP program covered by existing ANLs and P307,237,733.72 from 12 companies not covered by any existing ANL.