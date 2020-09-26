BOC Manila seizes P18.3 million worth of fake and undeclared goods

MANILA, Philippines—The Bureau of Customs-Port of Manila on Thursday seized P18.3 million worth of undeclared and counterfeit items.

The shipment that was consigned to Crimsonguard Trading arrived on Sept. 12 from Vietnam and the exporter of the parcel was inconsistent with their list of commodities.

The Port Control Office under the Intelligence Group received information that the shipment contained herbal powder and counterfeit apparel.

District Collector Michael Angelo Vargas issued the Warrant of Seizure and Detention against the entire shipment for violation of Section 1400, in relation to Section 1113 “Property Subject Seizure and Forfeiture” of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

“The Port of Manila is continuously intensifying its efforts to safeguard the country’s borders and remains vigilant to curb the entry of smuggled goods under the leadership of Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero,” said the BOC in a statement Saturday.

During a thorough physical inspection, the Customs Examiner discovered that the shipment contained whitening herbal powder, fake branded clothes, fake branded sneakers, and undeclared assorted dried tea.

