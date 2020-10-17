BOC-NAIA seizes firearms worth P1.5 million

MANILA, Philippines—The Bureau of Customs stationed in Ninoy Aquino International Airport intercepted a total of 28 parcels containing firearms, parts, and accessories that is estimated to be worth P1.5 million.

The shipment was illegally imported to Central Mail Exchange Center and did not come with the required Import Permit from the Firearms and Explosive Office of the Philippine National Police.

“Thru the vigilance of BOC-NAIA frontliners, Customs Intelligence & Investigation Service (CIIS-NAIA), Enforcement and Security Service (ESS-NAIA), the subject firearms, parts and accessories were apprehended for violation of Section 117 and Section 1113 of Republic Act No. 10863 (CMTA) in relation to R.A. No. 10591 otherwise know as the ‘Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act,’” posted the BOC on its official Facebook account.

The BOC will turn over the seized items to the Enforcement and Security-Firearms and Explosive Office for safekeeping pending seizure and forfeiture proceedings.

District Collector Carmelita M. Talusan said that BOC personnel will continue to protect the country’s premier airport against illegal attempts to import high risk commodities such as firearms apart from dangerous drugs and other contraband items.

