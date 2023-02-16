BOC: P3-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Davao City

MANILA, Philippines — An estimated P3 million worth of smuggled cigarettes were confiscated by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Collection District XII in a checkpoint in Davao City on Tuesday, according to the bureau on Thursday.

The checkpoint was manned by the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“The [BOC] intercepted 103 boxes of illicit cigarettes worth P3 million and a Fuso Aluminum Wing Van during a checkpoint operation,” it said in a statement.

A Warrant of Seizure and Detention was issued by District Collector Erastus Sandino B. Austria against the smuggled items for violation of Republic Act No. 10863, commonly known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

“The seized items were immediately turned over to the BOC, and the suspects are now under the custody of the PNP, Region Office 11, for filing appropriate charges relative to the smuggling of illicit cigarettes,” the BOC added.

