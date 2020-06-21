BoC partners with PayMaya for enhanced payment system

Virtual memorandum of agreement signing, clockwise from above left: Bureau of Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero; Paymaya PH Inc. Chief Executive Officer and Founder Orlando Vea; Development Bank of the Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Herbosa and Bureau of Treasury Treasurer Rosalia De Leon

TO ensure seamless tax collection and customs services, the Bureau of Customs (BoC) inked a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr), Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and PayMaya on June 11 for the implementation of an online payment system for the collection, transmittal and remittance of BoC fees and other payments.

Under the MoA, PayMaya shall accept from BoC clients payments of miscellaneous fees and charges, other than customs duties and taxes, through its online checkout payment gateway, which can accept credit and debit cards as well as PayMaya e-Wallet payments for local and cross-border payments; through the One by PayMaya point-of-sale terminal that can accept card and PayMaya QR payments at BoC premises; and through bills payment via the PayMaya app or through the more than 30,000 Smart Padala centers nationwide.

The MoA covers the payment of client service fees as well as the arrangement of depositing the collected BoC Fees and other payments to the DBP. Additionally, the obligations of each party are set forth under the MoA with the BoC to submit to the BTr office the list of deposited collections report of the daily remittance of collected BoC fees to the BTr-BoC-PayMaya clearing account, wherein all payments accepted and deposited by PayMaya under the MoA shall be credited.

The BoC ensures the public it will continue to adopt measures that facilitate and minimize disruption to the supply chain amid the crisis.