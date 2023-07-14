BOC seizes 15 containers of smuggled sugar

MANILA, Philippines — Customs agents seized 15 containers of refined sugar at the Manila International Container Port (MICP), the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said Friday.
According to a BOC statement, initial information indicated that Smile Agri Ventures Inc. had consigned the shipment, which was purported to contain silica sand.
A physical inspection revealed that the shipment actually contained refined sugar.
The BOC said that the MICP has yet to determine the exact quantity of sugar and its market value.
The agency is currently investigating the smuggled sugar.
It added that criminal cases for violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) may be filed against those involved.
