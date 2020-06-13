BoC seizes contraband cigarettes and firearms

THE Bureau of Customs Port of Cebu (BoC-Cebu) seized over P76 million worth of smuggled cigarettes over the weekend, as unscrupulous importers and brokers attempted to take advantage of the disruption brought about by the coronavirus to the country’s ports of entry.

Seized by operatives of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service were 1,522 master cases of Mighty and Marvel brand cigarettes, which authorities believed were fake.

Misdeclared as “oval dish,” the shipment from China was consigned to Giomab Trading.

The BoC-Cebu district collector immediately issued a warrant of seizure and detention against the entire shipment.

Meanwhile, the BoC Port of Clark turned over assorted forfeited and abandoned shipments of firearms and accessories to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

These included 17 riflescopes, four front sights, four rear sights, telescopic sights, a Knights SR-16 airsoft carbine, 10 Kevlar helmets, breast plates, eight cans of pellets and gun magazines, a bulletproof vest and assorted gun parts, which were covered by a Warrant of Seizure and Detention and Abandonment Proceedings.

The shipments were seized and forfeited for lack of authority to import from the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office, a violation of Section 117 of Republic Act (RA) 10863 or the “Customs Modernization and Tariff Act” and RA 10591or the “Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.”