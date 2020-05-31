BOC seizes P1B worth of fake cigarettes, tax stamps

MANILA, Philippines — Counterfeit cigarettes and tax stamps worth around P1 billion were seized in a warehouse in Isabela, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported Sunday.

BOC said the counterfeit goods were seized on May 30 in Victoria Alicia town in Isabela by the bureau’s Quick Reaction Team (QRT) in coordination with the Isabela Philippine National Police (PNP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from the seizing of the fake cigarettes, the bureau said the operation also showed the counterfeiting of foreign tax stamps indicating that the cigarettes were also being exported to other countries.

“An inventory of the seized goods is currently being conducted with the warehouse placed under strict guarding,” BOC said in a statement.

FEATURED STORIES

“As the nation gears to embrace the ‘new normal’ in relation to day-to-day activities, the Bureau of Customs maintains its steadfast commitment to curb the illegal import and export of prohibited and counterfeit goods,” it added.

The operation was conducted following the issuance of a Letter of Authority (LOA) No.05-28-040-2020 by BOC Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ