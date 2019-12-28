Bocaue firecracker store blaze declared fire out
MANILA, Philippines – The fire that razed a firecracker store in Barangay Biñang 1st in Bocaue, Bulacan has been put out Saturday evening, according to officers from the province’s fire department.
Fire Officer 1 Karen Agsalud told INQUIRER.net on Saturday night that firefighters successfully put out the blaze at 7:15 p.m., more than an hour after the incident.
Investigators on the ground are still investigating the cause of the fire, according to Agsalud. Nearby houses and structures were not damaged as well, she noted.
Before being declared fire out, the incident reached the third alarm on 6:25 p.m.
Edited by JPV
