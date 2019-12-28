HomeTopNews Philippines

Bocaue firecracker store blaze declared fire out

| December 28, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments

MANILA, Philippines – The fire that razed a firecracker store in Barangay Biñang 1st in Bocaue, Bulacan has been put out Saturday evening, according to officers from the province’s fire department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire Officer 1 Karen Agsalud told INQUIRER.net on Saturday night that firefighters successfully put out the blaze at 7:15 p.m., more than an hour after the incident.

Investigators on the ground are still investigating the cause of the fire, according to Agsalud.  Nearby houses and structures were not damaged as well, she noted.

FEATURED STORIES

Before being declared fire out, the incident reached the third alarm on 6:25 p.m.

Edited by JPV

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

About The Author

admin

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com