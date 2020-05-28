Bocaue Mayor Joni Villanueva passes away, Sen. Villanueva confirms

MANILA, Philippines – Mayor Joni Villanueva-Tugna of Bocaue, Bulacan passed away Thursday afternoon, her brother Senator Joel Villanueva confirmed in a statement.

According to Senator Villanueva, her sister chose to continue serving her constituents despite carrying a medical condition, which eventually led to her demise.

“Today Bocaue lost its finest public servant. Mayor Joni was relentlessly serving Bocaueños during this lockdown despite her medical condition, which eventually caused her life,” Villanueva said on early Friday morning.

“She’s more than a public servant to me, she’s my role model. Will terribly miss her #gonetoosoon,” he added.

Today Bocaue lost its finest public servant. Mayor Joni was relentlessly serving Bocaueños during this lockdown despite her medical condition, which eventually caused her life. She’s more than a public servant to me, she’s my role model. Will terribly miss her 💔 #gonetoosoon — Joel Villanueva (@senatorjoelv) May 28, 2020

Villanueva-Tugna is the daughter of Jesus is Lord (JIL) Church founder and CIBAC Party-list Rep. Eddie Villanueva. Rumors of the local executive’s death spread through social media earlier, after the senator posted a blank black photo on his Twitter account.

Then, JIL’s Executive Management Board said in a separate statement that she died “because of sepsis secondary to bacterial pneumonia.”

“She dreamed big dreams for God and the ministry and worked day and night to bring those to fruition. In fact, she was the brains behind JIL’s many breakthrough programs, systems, structures, and infrastructures, some of which include the renovation of Camp Praise Valley,” the statement read.

“Then, God led her to the path of public service. As mayor of Bocaue, Bulacan, she was also a pioneer and trailblazer: innovative in her methods and humane in her actions,” it added.

Villanueva’s friends, supporters, and colleagues including former senator JV Ejercito expressed his deepest sympathies and condolences to the late mayor’s loved ones.

“I am shocked and out of words upon learning of the passing of Bocaue Mayor Joni Villanueva. A very nice person,” Ejercito said. “Sending my deepest sympathies to Bro. Eddie and my Brod @senatorjoelv.”

I am shocked and out of words upon learning of the passing of Bocaue Mayor Joni Villanueva. A very nice person. Sending my deepest sympathies to Bro. Eddie and my Brod @senatorjoelv. — JV Ejercito (@jvejercito) May 28, 2020

