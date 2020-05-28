Bocaue Mayor Joni Villanueva-Tugna dies

BOCAUE, Bulacan Mayor Joni Villanueva-Tugna died on Thursday, according to a spokesman for the Partido Demokratikong Pilipino (PDP)-Laban where she was a member. She was 42.

In a post on his Facebook page, Ronwald Munsayac said the PDP-Laban “offers its condolences, sympathies, and prayers for our beloved partymate Mayor Joni Villanueva-Tugna”.

“She has always been one of our exemplar local chief executives as evidenced by her dynamic leadership in Bocaue, Bulacan,” Munsayac said.

Tugna is the daughter of Citizens’ Battle Against Corruption (CIBAC)

Rep. Eduardo “Eddie” Villanueva, Jesus Is Lord Movement founder, and and the sister of Sen. Joel Villanueva, while her husband is former CIBAC representative Sherwin Tugna.

Her mother, Adoracion “Dory” Villanueva, passed away in March.

“Ma’am Joni, saksi po kami sa pag-unlad ng Bocaue sa liderato ninyo (Miss Joni, we are witness to the progress of Bocaue under your leadership)” Munsayac said.

She will be replaced by Bocaue Vice Mayor Jose C. Santiago, Jr.