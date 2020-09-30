Body believed to be of Indonesian Sayyaf captive found in Sulu

MANILA, Philippines—An Indonesian captive of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was believed to have been killed in Sulu by his captors.

Soldiers from the Army’s 45th Infantry Battalion found the body of the Indonesian on Wednesday (Sept. 29) at the village of Maligay in Patikul, Sulu during a pursuit operation.

Lt. Col. Ruben Guinolbay, 45th IB commanding officer, said soldiers were on the track of ASG members, a homegrown terror group with ties to Islamic State, after a clash when the body of the Indonesian was found.

Brig. Gen. William Gonzales, head of the anti-terror Joint Task Force Sulu, said the task force has yet to identify the body, however.

“Based on facial recognition, our intelligence officer identified the kidnap victim as one of the five Indonesian kidnap victims,” said Gonzales. “However, name is being withheld for further confirmation,” he said. The body has been brought to Zamboanga City.

Reports on the ground said the Indonesian was killed after he tried to escape, according to Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., Western Mindanao Command chief.

