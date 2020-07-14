Body of farmer full of stab wounds found in Digos City

DIGOS CITY –– A farmer’s body, full of stab wounds, was found under a forest canopy in Upper Matti, Barangay Binaton here on Monday, July 13, police said.

Lt. Col. Vici Anthony Tababa, Digos City police chief, said Fernando Caminade, 41, a resident of Sitio Teril, Barangay Kapatagan here, was still able to send a distress call from his mobile phone when he was attacked.

But he was already dead when villagers found him at 1:50 p.m. on Monday.

Police investigators said Amie Carmilotes, a village watchman and brother-in-law of the victim, received Caminade’s call for help as he was being attacked by a man he was having a heated argument with.

Caminade was able to identify the man.

Carmilotes and their neighbors started the search, but Caminade was already dead when they found his body a few meters from the roadside.

Tababa said he ordered a pursuit for the suspect, who could only be hiding in the villages near the foot of Mt. Apo. He identified the suspect as a resident of Sitio Matti, Barangay Binaton in this City.

