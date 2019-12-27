Body of Mangyan missing at height of Ursula found near Oriental Mindoro port
CITY OF CALAPAN –The remains of a Mangyan who was last seen crossing a river at the height of Typhoon Ursula (international name: Phanfone) on Christmas Day was found floating near a port in Mansalay town in Oriental Mindoro province, authorities said Friday (Dec. 27).
The local disaster office reported that the victim, Minggo Buyayao, was last seen on Dec. 25 crossing a river at the village of Panaytayan on his way home.
Rescue and retrieval operations were launched. Rescue workers searched the river and the sea to which it empties to find Buyayao.
On Thursday (Dec. 26) disaster official Ram Joseph Temena said he got a call reporting the discovery of a male corpse floating near Pearl’s Port at the village of Poblacion.
FEATURED STORIES
Temena said the body was positively identified as Buyayao’s by his wife.
Edited by TSB
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.