Body of moored dolphin found off Camiguin island

TUGUEGARAO CITY — A dead dolphin washed up on the shores of Camiguin island in Calayan town, Cagayan province on Sunday, June 18.
The dolphin was found in Sitio (sub-village) Sisip in Barangay (village) Naguilan at around 9:30 a.m., officials said.
Villagers immediately reported the sighting to the members of the Philippine Coast Guard and the disaster risk reduction management office in the area, according to Jeo Robert Arirao, councilor of Barangay Dadao on Calayan Island.
Rescuers from the said agencies immediately went to the place and found the dead whale, which was measured at three-meter long and one-meter wide. It weighed approximately 2.5 tons.
Its cause of death cannot be established due to the state of the body which had started to decompose.
The dolphin was immediately buried in the land near the shores.
