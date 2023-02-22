Body Type Announce Their Second Album, Share New Single ‘Miss the World’

Body Type released their debut album, Everything’s Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising, in May 2022. The Sydney via Wollongong rock band have shared details of their forthcoming second album, Expired Candy, which is expected on Friday, 2nd June.

The album’s first single is ‘Miss the World’, which guitarist and co-lead vocalist Sophie McComish described as “an ode to the realisations, personal and collective” that occurred during the Covid lockdowns.

Body Type – ‘Miss the World’

[embedded content]

Expired Candy is coming out through Poison City Records, who also released the band’s debut. Everything’s Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising is one of nine albums up for the 18th Australian Music Prize, the winner of which will be announced at an event in Sydney on 1st March.

In a statement, Body Type said Expired Candy is “filled with hope, love, and danger, dancing with delicious uncertainty.” They went on: “In pursuit of joy, we dreamed up songs about mothers, sisters, dogs, nans; family tantrums, forward motion, falling in love, platonic or romantic, with someone or self.”

The band recently completed national support tours with Pixies and Fontaines D.C. Their next local show is a charity fundraiser for the Fitzroy Learning Network at Melbourne’s Curtin Bandroom on Thursday, 23rd March. Tickets here.

