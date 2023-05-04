Body Type Share New Single ‘Weekend’ from Forthcoming Album

Body Type are gearing up to release their second album, Expired Candy, next month. They’ve shared a couple of singles from the record already – the excellent ‘Miss the World’ and ‘Holding On’ – and now they’ve released the buzzy, buoyant ‘Weekend’.

“This song is pretty candid really. It’s about romance,” Body Type’s Sophie McComish says of the new track. “Lotta people stressin’ about love and dating. Too much overthinking. Loving is fun. Just go all in, even if for only one night.” The new single arrives alongside a video directed by Sydney fimmaker Throat Pasta, who reached out to the band after seeing them open for Pixies at the Sydney Opera House late last year. Check that out below.

Body Type – ‘Weekend’

[embedded content]

Expired Candy is set to arrive Friday, 2nd June via Poison City Records. It’s the follow-up to Body Type’s debut LP, last year’s Everything’s Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising, which went on to be nominated for the 2022 Australian Music Prize. The band described the forthcoming record as “filled with hope, love, and danger, dancing with delicious uncertainty,” when announcing it back in February.

“In pursuit of joy we dreamed up songs about mothers, sisters, dogs, nans; family tantrums, forward motion, falling in love, platonic or romantic, with someone or self,” they added. “Heart breaks, tooth will shatter, but she’ll be there when it really matters. Flirty, feral and defiant, just how we like it. From our wild heart to yours.”

Further Reading

Body Type Share New Single ‘Holding On’

Body Type Announce Their Second Album, Share New Single ‘Miss the World’

Love Letter To A Record: Body Type’s Sophie McComish On Dianas’ ‘Self-Titled’