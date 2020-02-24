“Bodyguard recalls mommy Divine’s reaction to Sarah-Matteo’s wedding: ‘Tinraydor niyo ako’”

Jeffrey Tamara, the bodyguard who allegedly was punched by Matteo Guidicelli, recalled what he witness at the couple’s wedding.

Sarah Geronimo’s bodyguard narrated what transpired at the wedding of the pop star and Matteo Guidicelli on February 20, Thursday.

In an interview with Raffy Tulfo, the bodyguard shared that Sarah’s mother Divine rushed to the wedding and was furious upon learning that her daughter was already married to Matteo.

“Sabi [ni mommy Divine], ‘Tinraydor niyo ako, mga traydor kayo. Bakit niyo kami ginanito?” the bodyguard shared.

He also relayed that Divine and Matteo’s father Gianluca had a confrontation.

The guard also shared that Viva’s Vic del Rosario arrived at the scene and talked to Sarah’s mother.

After some discussion, Matteo’s family brought Sarah to the fire exit to leave the venue. The guard said he asked Sarah to say goodbye to her mother first.

“[Sabi ni Matteo] huwag kang makialam dito kasi asawa ko ‘to,” he narrated.

Jeffrey added, “Tinawag ko ulit si ma’am Sarah, ma’am pakiusap po, kausapin niyo muna mommy niyo. Doon na niya (Matteo) ako sinuntok.”

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Matteo already denied the allegations that he punched the bodyguard.

“Wala akong sinuntok,” the actor told ABS-CBN News’ Mario Dumaual in a phone interview.