Bodyjar and Gyroscope Uniting for 2023 Co-Headline Tour

Veteran local acts Bodyjar and Gyroscope are heading out on a co-headlining tour later this year. The two bands will circle the country in September, starting at Sydney’s Manning Bar on Friday, 1st September and finishing up in Melbourne on Saturday, 16th September.

Both bands will be celebrating anniversaries (25th and 15th, respectively) on the tour: Bodyjar will be playing their classic album No Touch Red in full, while Gyroscope will be doing the same with their biggest album Breed Obsession. Klinger will be on hand for support duties at all shows, except Bunbury.

Gyroscope: ‘Snakeskin’

[embedded content]

In a statement, Bodyjar singer/guitarist Cam Baines explains that No Touch Red was recorded in the deep, dark winter in Montreal at the famous Morin Heights studio.

“We’d just finished a huge but gruelling tour of Canada playing with Blink 182, SNFU and MXPX,” Baines says. “The last show was with Descendents in Montreal where we convinced Bill Stevenson by knifepoint to mix the album once it was done.

“The album almost never happened when our bass player Grant slammed drummer Ross’s hand in the sliding Tarago van door after loading into the studio. After an X-ray he was cleared to play but it was a miracle that he did!”

Gyroscope’s Tom Read remembers the band spent about “six weeks living and breathing this record” in Liverpool with the producer Dave Eringa.

“15 Years gone way too fast,” Read says. “But this record brings back some amazing memories for us and we are super keen to do a deep dive into Breed Obsession from front to back. As a bonus, we grew up thrashing the record No Touch Red by Bodyjar and feel honoured to share the 25th anniversary of their killer record.”

Bodyjar & Gyroscope 2023 Tour Dates

Friday, 1st September – Manning Bar, Sydney

Saturday, 2nd September – The Triffid, Brisbane

Sunday, 3rd September –Coolangatta Hotel, Gold Coast

Friday, 8th September – Magnet House, Perth

Saturday, 9th -September – Prince Of Wales, Bunbury

Thursday 14th September – Uni Bar, Hobart

Friday 15th September – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Saturday 16th September – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets are on sale Thursday, 1st June at 9am via Bodyjar’s website.

