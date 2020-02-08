Bohol cop jailed, faces probe for firing gun

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol –– A policeman is behind bars after he was arrested for firing his gun that created fear among residents of Barangay Cogon in this city on Feb. 7.

Police Staff Sergeant Randy Joy Itong also faces administrative investigation.

Lieutenant Colonel Oscar Boyles, chief of the City Police Station, said Itong was assigned at the Provincial Mobile Force Company at Camp Francisco Dagohoy Headquarters.

The Tagbilaran police station received a request for assistance past 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 since a man had just fired his gun.

Based on the initial investigation, Itong, who was about to report for work, had a heated argument with his wife.

In anger, he allegedly pulled his gun and fired it upward.

Responding policemen seized his Glock 17 with serial number PNP 16050 as well as two cartridge cases and three magazines loaded with live ammunition.

Police Lt. Col. Jonathan Cabal, acting provincial police director, said he would not tolerate such action from their personnel.

“Our Chief PNP (Philippine National Police) under the leadership of Gen. Archie F Gamboa, will never tolerate erring cops and is a strong advocate of the Internal Cleansing Program of the PNP. The public deserves no less than a disciplined law enforcer,” said Cabal./lzb

