Bohol cops probing motive behind police killing

TAGBILARAN CITY –– The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) is investigating the motive behind the killing of a policeman in Maribojoc town on Monday and arrest the perpetrators.

Police Colonel Jonathan Cabal, BPPO director, said they were trying to find witnesses and other evidence that could help them with the investigation.

“We are looking at all possible angles, including his activities,” he said Tuesday after visiting the wife of the slain policeman at the hospital.

“Our investigators are also trying to check other evidence like closed-circuit television cameras installed near the scene to trace if they were both followed by the perpetrators,” he said.

Police Corporal Arnel Bayot was on board a white Toyota Corolla with his wife Richelle, when they were fired upon by an undetermined number of suspects at Barangay Guiwanon in Maribojoc around 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.

The Maribojoc police said the crime scene was dark and uninhabited.

Cabal said the couple was on their way home in Tubigon town when the perpetrators attacked them.

Bayot suffered multiple bullet wounds, while Richelle suffered gunshot wounds in her arm and left leg.

Police found at least 19 empty shells in the crime scene.

Bayot was brought to the Maribojoc District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival, while Richelle was brought to the Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City for medical attention.

Cabal said Richelle is now in stable condition.

Arnel, who was assigned at the Talisay Police Station and Cebu Provincial Police Office, was a member of the Provincial Mobile Force Company based in Ubay town.

Cabal said Bayot’s father, also a policeman, was also killed in an ambush in 2001.

“We are trying to secure all the background of our slain colleague because it’s possible that he incurred the ire of drug lords especially that he was an operative, who was always on the frontline,” he said.

