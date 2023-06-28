Bohol gov condemns killing of Danish national in Panglao; orders manhunt

TAGBILARAN CITY — Bohol Gov. Aris Aumentado has condemned the killing of a Danish national in Panglao town on Tuesday afternoon, June 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged the police to arrest the person behind the killing.

“Your provincial government is always trying to protect the lives of the residents and visitors of the province, and maintain peace and order,” he said in a statement.

FEATURED STORIES

Kristian Laurssen, a Danish national was shot dead by still unknown assailants while traveling from his residence in Barangay Danao to Alona in Barangay Tawala on board his motorcycle.

Police said he sustained a gunshot wound in the head.

Laurssen was immediately brought to the Governor Celestino Gallares Medical Center in Tagbilaran City by the town’s responders but he was declared dead upon arrival by the attending physician.

Police have yet to identify the motive behind the killing.

Panglao, a tourist destination in the country, is home for expats and retirees.

Aumentado believed the killing was isolated.

RELATED STORY:

P13.7 M shabu seized, 1 arrested in Panglao, Bohol drug bust

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>