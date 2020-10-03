Bohol gov tests negative for COVID-19

TAGBILARAN CITY–Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after undergoing an RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain) swab test.

“My RT-PCR Test result is negative to Covid. Thank you for all your prayers,” Yap announced on his Facebook page on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 3.

He also asked his constituents to pray for wisdom, sobriety, and unity in Bohol.

“The road is long and hard. But we must not give up. We must find a way to balance safety and livelihood for our people. The challenge is not one or the other. We need both: our safety from COVID and re-opening our economy for jobs and livelihoods,” he said.

Yap and his staff were on self-isolation after they were exposed to a delegate of the Philippine Travel Exchange (PHITEX) 2020 which was held in a resort in Panglao Island who tested positive for COVID-19

He also denied reports that he got infected.

As of Oct. 2, the Bohol interagency task force reported that the province had 356 confirmed COVID-19 cases — 82 are active cases, 266 are recoveries, and with eight deaths.

