Bohol town drug bust yields shabu worth P21.9M

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — Police seized at least P21.9 million worth of shabu (methamphetamine) in a drug bust at past 1 a.m. on Friday, July 14, in Barangay Songculan, Dauis town, Bohol.

Lieutenant Thomas Zen Cheung, chief of the Dauis Police Station, identified the suspect as Sherwin Trabero Aranas, 33, a resident of Purok 5, Barangay Mariveles in Dauis.

Seized from his possession were 3.225 kilograms of shabu worth about P21,930,000.

Cheung said he didn’t expect the haul to be this big.

Aranas, nowunder police custody, will face charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

