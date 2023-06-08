Bohol town mayor decries delay in approval of P12M supplemental budget

TAGBILARAN CITY—Mayor Roman Bullen of Dauis town, Bohol has lamented the delay in the approval of the municipality’s supplemental budget amounting to P12 million.
Bullen stated that Supplemental Budget No. 1, totaling P12,988,000, which was intended for the salary of job order workers, was presented to the town council on January 6, 2023.
“Unfortunately, they did not act on the request without justifying why they are not approving it,” Bullen told reporters on Thursday.
At least 100 casual employees assigned at waterworks, solid waste management, emergency and rescue unit, birthing and rural health unit, municipal agriculture, parks and plaza will only receive their salaries until this month.
Bullen said the supplemental budget would have allowed job order workers to continue rendering their services in the municipality until December this year.
He accused the municipal council, led by Vice Mayor Marietta Tocmo-Sumaylo, and the councilors of being subjective and injecting “political colors” into the matter.
“They are depriving the people of Dauis of the basic services they are supposed to receive,” he said.
Bullen said there were several instances that the council blocked his request, including his appeal for the release of P1million in an intelligence fund.
Out of the P225,080,000 budget he requested for 2023, only P211,091,200 was approved.
Bullen has just one ally in the council, while the remaining members are identified as allies of the vice mayor.
The mayor said he already referred the matter to the Department of the Interior and Local Government.
The mayor urged the municipal council to take action regarding the budget for the “general welfare of the municipality and the betterment of the constituents.”
In a letter addressed to Bullen on May 24, Vice Mayor Sumaylo stated that the request for a supplemental budget on January 6, 2023, was “too early” considering that the annual budget for fiscal year 2023 was approved by Bullen himself on December 28, 2022.
Dauis, classified as a fourth-class municipality, has a population of 52,000.
