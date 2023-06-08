Bohol town mayor decries delay in approval of P12M supplemental budget

Bullen stated that Supplemental Budget No. 1, totaling P12,988,000, which was intended for the salary of job order workers, was presented to the town council on January 6, 2023.

“Unfortunately, they did not act on the request without justifying why they are not approving it,” Bullen told reporters on Thursday.

At least 100 casual employees assigned at waterworks, solid waste management, emergency and rescue unit, birthing and rural health unit, municipal agriculture, parks and plaza will only receive their salaries until this month.

Bullen said the supplemental budget would have allowed job order workers to continue rendering their services in the municipality until December this year.

He accused the municipal council, led by Vice Mayor Marietta Tocmo-Sumaylo, and the councilors of being subjective and injecting “political colors” into the matter.