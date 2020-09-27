Bohol town reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

TAGBILARAN CITY- At least nine fresh coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases were reported in Tubigon town in Bohol province, bringing the total number of infections to 42.

Of the number, 30 were active cases while 12 have recovered.

All 30 active cases were immediately isolated.

The granular lockdown in Barangay Cabulijan has been lifted by the municipal Inter-Agency Task Force, while granular lockdowns were implemented in affected barangays of Pooc Occidental, Potohan, Cahayag, Pinayagan Norte, Guiwanon, Pooc Oriental and Centro.

A granular lockdown means identifying specific or smaller areas experiencing spikes in COVID-19 cases and restricting the movement of the people.

An intensified contact tracing has been conducted ongoing.

As of Sunday, Bohol has 314 cases, including 50 active cases, 256 recoveries, and eight deaths.

