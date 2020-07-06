Bohol town shuts down police station

TAGBILARAN CITY –– The Carmen Police Station in Bohol shut its doors to the public after its chief died of “severe asthma attack” on Saturday.

Although test results to determine whether or not Major Jodel Torregosa was infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has yet to be released, police officers in the station did not want to take chances.

Police Major Normal Nuez, chief of operations and management at the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), said all 30 policemen of the Carmen Police Station, two civilian drivers, and eight detainees isolated themselves as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

“All of them have not stepped out of the police station since Saturday noon,” he said.

The BPPO, he said, has deployed 18 policemen from adjacent towns and the Provincial Mobile Force Company to augment Carmen’s police force.

Nuez said the augmentation forces are operating at the Old Rural Health Office which serves as the local police’s temporary office.

Torregosa died following an asthma attack in his residence in Buenavista town early morning on Saturday.

He was rushed to the Francisco Dagohoy Memorial Hospital in Inabanga town for treatment but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Health authorities took swab samples from Torregosa to find out whether or not he contracted the COVID-19.

Torregosa’s family was also advised to undergo quarantine.

