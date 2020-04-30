Bohol village folk made to wait for hours for cash aid but only 500 accommodated

TAGBILARAN CITY –– As early as 9 a.m., people started arriving at the covered court of Barangay Booy here for the distribution of cash aid under the government’s social amelioration program (SAP).

The lines were long and social distancing was not observed.

But the 11 a.m. scheduled distribution did not push through.

Jun Telmo, village councilman, said they were informed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) that the distribution was reset to 2 p.m.

The people went back at 2 p.m. but they were again disappointed. No one arrived from DSWD.

Telmo advised residents to go home and go back at 4 p.m.

Priority numbers were eventually distributed since only 500 beneficiaries would be accommodated on Thursday.

“So only 500 would be accommodated this afternoon. What will happen to the others who waited here all day long? When would be the schedule of the distribution? We in the barangay are left hanging here. We just prepared the venue,” Telmo said in Cebuano.

According to the DSWD-7, only the town of Pilar in Bohol completed the distribution of the SAP assistance on the island.

