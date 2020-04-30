Bohol will be under general community quarantine the entire May

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol, Philippines – Bohol will have more relaxed measures implemented compared to those of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine will be implemented in Bohol since it has shown itself to be among the “low-risk” areas in the fight against the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap has placed the entire island under general community quarantine (GCQ) from May 1 to May 31.

Yap, however, emphasized that there should be no reason to lower their guard.

He appealed to Boholanos to cooperate since they had a limited number of ventilators, doctors, nurses, isolation facilities, and quarantine beds.

Under the “new norm,” Boholanos must maintain the “aggressive prevention measures” and balance it with the need to address returning Boholanos and slowly reopen closed businesses who can maintain proper health standards.

On Tuesday, 65 overseas Filipino workers stranded in Manila and Cebu returned to Bohol.

Bohol had one confirmed COVID-19 case in February. The case involved a Chinese national who was discharged on Jan. 31 and had already returned to China.

Since then, no local transmission of the virus was reported.

Under the GCQ, the 24-hour curfew for seniors and minors will still be in effect. However, seniors may go out of their homes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Minors may also go out from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays, but they must be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians who must not be 65 years old.

Minors and 65 years old and above are not allowed to go on Saturdays and Sundays.

The executive order also approved the opening of the manufacturing industries in various sectors — food, health, equipment, pharmaceuticals, durables, computers, including the opening of malls and commercial centers, personal care establishments, legal, accounting, architectural, engineering, scientific, real estate, office administrative and other services.

The governor, however, still prohibits sports-related mass gatherings, including training, games, tournaments, championships, fitness gyms, gambling and betting activities, cockpits, and internet shops.

